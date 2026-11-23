McConkey caught five of eight targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

His longest gain went for just 11 yards, but McConkey was deadly in the red zone, connecting with Justin Herbert on scores of 11 and six yards in the fourth quarter as the Chargers tried to mount a late comeback. Herbert was placed in the concussion protocol after the game after taking six sacks, and if he end up missing any time, it would put a big damper on McConkey's fantasy outlook with undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei being the Bolts' backup, unless Trey Lance (groin) is able to return from IR. McConkey has had plenty of trouble staying on the field himself this year, of course, and he'll take a 22-323-3 line on 32 targets through seven contests into a Week 12 clash with the Patriots.