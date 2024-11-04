McConkey secured five of seven targets for 64 yards in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

McConkey set the pace in receptions and targets for the Chargers while checking in second in receiving yards to Quentin Johnston. The rookie has shown consistently improving chemistry with Justin Herbert, now having recorded at least five receptions in four of the last five contests. McConkey next takes aim at the Titans in a Week 10 home matchup.