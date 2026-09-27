McConkey secured four of five targets for 66 yards in the Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Justin Herbert's top target turned in a solid stat line in the Chargers' third straight loss to open the season, but it still wasn't enough to net Los Angeles its first win. McConkey finished second in receptions and receiving yards while slotting in third in targets on the afternoon for the Bolts, but through three contests, he sports a modest 12-183-1 line on 15 targets. It doesn't get any easier for the Chargers in Week 4, as they pay a visit to the defending champion Seahawks next Sunday afternoon.