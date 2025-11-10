McConkey had four receptions on six targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

McConkey paced the Chargers with a season-high 107 yards receiving and his fourth touchdown reception on the year. The stellar sophomore nearly ripped off a second score when he scampered down the sidelines for a game-high 58-yard reception before being tracked down by Jalen Ramsey in the red zone. After a bit of a slow start to the campaign, McConkey has caught fire midseason en route to a 51-631-4 receiving line through 10 starts. Expect the elite slot receiver to remain a featured cog on offense against the Jaguars next Sunday.