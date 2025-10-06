McConkey brought in five of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

McConkey responded well coming off of his worst receiving line as a pro last week (1-11-0), grabbing five receptions and his first touchdown of the 2025 season in a losing effort. The 23-year-old finished only behind Keenan Allen (nine) in targets Sunday, maintaining the former's healthy average of 6.8 targets per game through five weeks. McConkey will attempt to ride the momentum from Sunday's strong fantasy performance into a road tilt against the Dolphins in Week 6.