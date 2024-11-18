McConkey (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
McConkey got up favoring his shoulder after landing hard at the end of a 20-yard catch in the first quarter. That was the rookie's only target prior to the injury. The Chargers' other active wide receivers Sunday night are Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis.
