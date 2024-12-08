McConkey (knee/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
After being limited at practice Wednesday through Friday, McConkey was listed as questionable for the Chargers' Sunday evening tilt. With McConkey having been made inactive, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Reagor, Derius Davis and DJ Chark are in line to handle the team's Week 14 wideout duties. McConkey's next chance to see game action will arrive Dec. 15 versus the Buccaneers.
