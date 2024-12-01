McConkey exited Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons with a knee injury.
Prior to his departure from the contest, McConkey caught nine of his 12 targets for 117 yards. Now that the wideout is dealing with a knee issue, his status will need to be monitored as next weekend's game against the Chiefs approaches. If McConkey ends up limited or out in Week 14, DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis would be candidates to log added WR snaps behind Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer.
More News
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Leading WR in MNF loss•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Active versus Ravens•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Expected to play Monday night•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Spotted at Friday's practice•