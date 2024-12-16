McConkey (knee/shoulder) finished with five receptions on seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

McConkey was iffy leading up to Sunday's kickoff after missing last week's contest due to injury. Hopefully fantasy managers were able to activate the shifty receiver for Week 15 after he led the Chargers in receiving yards while cashing in one of Justin Herbert's two passing touchdowns in the blowout loss. Don't be surprised if the rookie receiver is limited on a short practice week despite completing Sunday's tilt without issue after barely making the starting lineup against Tampa Bay. Assuming he suits up in Week 16, McConkey makes for a fine fantasy play against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.