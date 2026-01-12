McConkey had three receptions on four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots.

The Chargers failed to keep QB Justin Herbert upright against New England's aggressive pass rush Sunday, resulting in barely any shots being taken downfield in a muted performance by the offense. McConkey wound up leading the team in receiving and grabbing the longest reception (20 yards) of the night for his club despite registering a forgettable stat line in the season-ending loss. The sophomore had a down year in 2025, finishing the regular season with 16 fewer receptions, 360 less yards and one fewer touchdown in the same amount of games played as his stellar rookie campaign (82-1,149-7). McConkey will attempt to reestablish himself as one of Justin Herbert's top receiving options and budding stars of the league when the Chargers regroup this upcoming offseason.