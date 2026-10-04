McConkey (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, is likely to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McConkey was limited at Wednesday's session due to a foot injury and then didn't practice at Thursday, after which he was seen exhibiting a limp, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. McConkey again was limited Friday before drawing a questionable tag for Week 4 action. The current health concern isn't considered as serious as the rib issue he dealt with earlier this season, per Rapoport, so he should be good for his usual No. 1 WR role in the Chargers offense Sunday, assuming he's active.