McConkey (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

The same applies to fellow wideout Quentin Johnston (shin), with both players managing new injury issues ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. While recording a 71 percent snap share in the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Steelers, McConkey had four catches on six targets for a team-high 107 yards and a touchdown, while Johnston recorded a 5/42/0 receiving line on 10 targets.