Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Limited by calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.
While recording a 58 percent snap share in the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Vikings, McConkey caught six of of a team-high 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. The wideout -- who has put up a 43/468/3 receiving line in eight contests to date -- now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans.
