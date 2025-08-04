McConkey (undisclosed) took part in a walk-through Sunday but then worked off to the side for the rest of practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Saturday that McConkey's injury is "extremely minor." The wideout has either been limited in practice or absent for nearly a week now, giving rookie Tre Harris a chance to see more passes from Justin Herbert. Harris and Quentin Johnston are competing for No. 2 WR status behind McConkey.