McConkey (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

After missing the Chargers' last game with a back issue, McConkey's return to limited work is an encouraging step in his preparation for Week 11 against the Jets. His practice status over the rest of the week should provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday. There's no sugar-coating it that McConkey's season has been a complete disappointment to date, as he's battled multiple different injuries that have caused him to miss three entire games and parts of several others. He's difficult to trust for fantasy until he puts something together in the box score and makes it through an entire game healthy.