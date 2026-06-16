Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Limited to individual drills

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that McConkey (undisclosed) is "working through something" and will be limited to individual drills at mandatory minicamp, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McConkey seems to be dealing with a minor injury, leading to Los Angeles holding him out from team drills to avoid contact. Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Harbaugh downplayed the severity of McConkey's injury, so it doesn't appear there's any level of concern about his status for the start of training camp in July. McConkey racked up 66 catches for 789 yards and six scores on 106 targets across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, a step down from his rookie year production (82-1,149-7) in 2024. There are reasons to be optimistic about McConkey's chances of making a Year 3 leap, however, with quarterback Justin Herbert slated to benefit from a healthy O-line, new OC Mike McDaniel bringing a spark on offense, and Keenan Allen no longer providing competition for targets.