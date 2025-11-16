McConkey brought in three of four targets for 13 yards in the Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

McConkey had a forgettable afternoon in a shockingly lopsided loss for the Chargers that saw Justin Herbert pulled early after throwing for only 81 yards and an interception. McConkey's yardage total was his second lowest of the season, and it snapped a five-game streak 55-plus receiving yard efforts. The ugly afternoon for the air attack was a clear outlier, so McConkey is a good bounce-back candidate in a Week 13 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 30 following a Week 12 bye.