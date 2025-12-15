McConkey secured two of three targets for 20 yards in the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

McConkey was once again quiet in the gritty road win, finishing with less than 25 receiving yards for the third time in the last four games. McConkey's muted afternoon was all the more noteworthy considering the absence of Quentin Johnston (groin), and his target tally was his lowest of the season. The second-year wideout will look to exploit an inconsistent Cowboys secondary in a Week 16 road showdown next Sunday.