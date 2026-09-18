McConkey (rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, ESPN's Kris Rhim reports.

McConkey missed the fourth quarter of last week's game and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but a return to practice Friday gives him a shot to play this Sunday. If it comes down to a game-time decision, fantasy managers should have an alternative ready from the late-afternoon games or primetime contests (the Chargers are scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff). Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris will both get plenty of snaps at wide receiver if McConkey ends up on the inactive list.