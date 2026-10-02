McConkey (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

McConkey missed practice Thursday but returned for Friday's light session, giving him a chance to suit up versus Seattle. With the Chargers still looking for their first win, having McConkey available would give them significantly better odds of beating the Seahawks. Playing through injuries already to begin the season, McConkey has 12 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown on a disappointing 15 targets. He's a fantasy WR2/3 at less than 100 percent in a struggling offense.