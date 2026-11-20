McConkey (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

McConkey, who didn't record any snaps during Week 9 action due to back spasms and was inactive in Week 10, has been able to practice in a limited fashion thus far this week, but thanks to his official 'questionable' designation, his status will need to be tracked in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If McConkey is limited or out versus New York, Tre' Harris could maintain key role in the Chargers' pass-catching corps alongside fellow WR Quentin Johnston.