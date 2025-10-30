default-cbs-image
McConkey (calf) remained limited at practice Thursday.

McConkey also was limited Wednesday, so the wideout has one more chance to upgrade to full participation before the Chargers assign injury designations for Sunday's game against the Titans. In his team's 37-10 win over the Vikings in Week 8, McConkey caught six of of a team-high 10 targets for 88 yards and a TD.

