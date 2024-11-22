Share Video

McConkey (shoulder) was limited at practice Friday.

McConkey was deemed a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, but the wideout's ability to work in Friday's session, albeit with a cap on his reps, bodes well for his chances of being available Monday night against the Ravens. In any case, Saturday's final injury report will relay whether McConkey approaches Week 12 action with an injury designation or fully cleared to face Baltimore.

