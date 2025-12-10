Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
McConkey was on the field for 86 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles, en route to catching just one of his five targets for 12 yards. Assuming the wideout's foot issue doesn't affect his Week 15 status, McConkey is a bounce-back candidate Sunday against the Chiefs, with QB Justin Herbert, who played through a left hand injury versus Philadelphia, noting Wednesday that he's in a healthier spot than he was this time last week.
