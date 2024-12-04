McConkey (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

With McConkey currently tending to a pair of injury concerns, his status is worth tracking as Sunday night's game against the Chiefs approaches. Ideally the wideout will practice fully by Friday and avoid a Week 14 injury designation, given the Chargers' late kickoff, but if McConkey is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for some combination of Jalen Reagor, Derius Davis and DJ Chark.