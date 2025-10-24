McConkey secured six of 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

McConkey paced the Chargers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and his 27-yard, in-stride touchdown reception just before halftime served as his third scoring grab of the season. After a lackluster four-game stretch between Weeks 2 and 5, McConkey has come alive with a combined 22-255-2 line on 34 targets over the last three contests. The second-year wideout has a good chance of carrying over his momentum into Week 9, as a road date with the vulnerable Titans defense is on tap Sunday, Nov. 2.