McConkey (knee/shoulder), who is questionable for Sunday night's Week 14 contest against Kansas City, will likely be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McConkey logged a trio of limited practices this week and entered the weekend deemed questionable to suit up against the Chiefs. Not much has changed in terms of clarity about his likelihood of suiting up, and Rapoport suggests that the rookie wideout will have "right up to 90 minutes before kickoff" -- when the Chargers will need to announce their list of inactives -- to get himself ready to play. Game-time calls are generally tough situations for fantasy managers, but McConkey's case is even more tricky given that the Chargers played the Sunday night game. If McConkey doesn't suit up in the contest, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would be the primary candidates to draw the most attention from QB Justin Herbert.