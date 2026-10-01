McConkey (foot) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice and appears likely to be listed as a limited participant, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey had previously been managing a rib issue, but the wideout is tending to a new health concern this week that could threaten his availability for Sunday's game at Seattle. After the foot injury resulted in him being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, McConkey looks like he'll take a step back in terms of activity Thursday. The Chargers could provide more clarity on the extent of McConkey's injury once Thursday's practice concludes.