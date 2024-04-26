The Chargers selected McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

McConkey (6-foot, 186 pounds) is a lighter receiver, but the former Georgia standout has a three-down skill set with the versatility to threaten defenses from both the slot and the boundary. While the downfield game isn't his primary strength, his 4.39-second combine 40 almost by default makes him the Chargers' best downfield target. Meanwhile, there's also a good chance McConkey is the Chargers' best target in the underneath and intermediate, because that's the main strength of his game anyway. While Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston have the seniority, McConkey is the one with the most athleticism and skill of the trio. McConkey took a clear back seat to tight end Brock Bowers in the Georgia target rotation the past few seasons, but there's no such similar presence in L.A.'s revamped pass catcher rotation now that Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are elsewhere.