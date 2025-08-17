McConkey made one reception on one target for 17 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.

McConkey played one series with the majority of the Chargers' starters, including Justin Herbert. He hauled in his only target over the middle of the field and made a few defenders miss to pick up extra yardage. McConkey may not see the field again until Week 1 of the regular season, but his rapport with Herbert appears to be on track.