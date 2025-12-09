Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Minimal looks against top pass rush
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey caught just one of his five targets for 12 yards in the 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles on Sunday.
The entire Los Angeles passing attack struggled to do much of anything as Justin Herbert was pressured on close to 60 percent of his dropbacks. It's at least encouraging the second-year standout led the team in targets, but similar issues could be present in Arrowhead the following week as Los Angeles takes on a Kansas City team trying to keep its playoff hopes alive.
