McConkey (undisclosed) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey continues to miss practice due to an unspecified injury, with Rhim having previously reported that coach Jim Harbaugh indicated that the second-year wide receiver is "working through something minor." It seems safe to assume, however, that McConkey won't see action in Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints.

