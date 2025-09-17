McConkey (biceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

McConkey was on the field for 74 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense in the team's 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday en route to catching all five of his targets for 48 yards. However, with a DNP in the books Wednesday, the wideout's status needs to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Through two games, he's tied with fellow WR Quentin Johnston for second on the team with 14 targets, which is three shy of the 17 targets that Keenan Allen has logged thus far.