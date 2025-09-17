Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (biceps) didn't practice Wednesday.
McConkey was on the field for 74 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense in the team's 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday en route to catching all five of his targets for 48 yards. However, with a DNP in the books Wednesday, the wideout's status needs to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Through two games, he's tied with fellow WR Quentin Johnston for second on the team with 14 targets, which is three shy of the 17 targets that Keenan Allen has logged thus far.
More News
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Not needed in easy win•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Strong PPR performance Friday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Makes brief preseason appearance•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Not in line to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Taking part in Friday's walkthrough•