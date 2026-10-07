McConkey (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

McConkey attempted to play through a foot injury in Week 4, but when he exited this past Sunday's loss at Seattle in the third quarter, he had no catches among his two targets. Coach Jim Harbaugh told Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com on Monday that McConkey is "week-to-week," so his lack of activity to begin Week 5 prep lines up with that assessment. Friday's injury report ultimately may provide clarity on McConkey's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos.