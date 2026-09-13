Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't have a postgame update on McConkey (chest), who exited in the second half of Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Cardinals, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey was originally deemed questionable to return after absorbing a big hit in the third quarter, and the 2024 fourth-round pick didn't return to the season-opening loss. Prior to getting injured, McConkey compiled five catches on seven targets for a team-high 82 receiving yards, including an eight-yard touchdown catch. McConkey's status will bear monitoring as the Chargers prepare to host the Raiders in Week 2.