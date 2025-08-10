McConkey (undisclosed) is not in uniform and is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey is working through an undisclosed injury, which has limited his practice participation over the last two weeks. Also joining McConkey on the sidelines include quarterback Justin Herbert, running backs Najee Harris (eye) and Jaret Patterson, wideouts Keenan Allen, Dez Fitzpatrick and Jalen Reagor (lower body) and tight end Will Dissly. McConkey's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Rams.