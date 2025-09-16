McConkey caught all five of his targets for 48 yards in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

The second-year target narrowly missed out on a bigger fantasy day if not for some timely tackling by the Raiders, but McConkey was simply an afterthought compared to Keenan Allen (5-61-1 on seven targets) and Quentin Johnston (3-71-1 on seven targets) on the evening. McConkey saw fewer than five targets in just two games all of last season, so while the game script suggests the speedy target simply wasn't needed in this one, the lack of volume could be something to monitor in future weeks.