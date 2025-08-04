Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Not practicing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, McConkey was present for Sunday's walk-through, but then worked off to the side. Given that offensive coordinator Greg Roman indicated Saturday that the wideout's injury is "extremely minor," consider the 2024 second-rounder day-to-day as Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints approaches.
