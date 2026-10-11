McConkey (foot) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McConkey aggravated a foot injury in the third quarter of last Sunday's loss at Seattle and didn't log any on-field work in the meantime, but the Chargers still gave him a chance to suit up in Week 5 by tagging him as questionable. Despite the listing, he's likely to be included among the team's inactives once the list is posted about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With fellow WRs Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) already ruled out, Tre' Harris is expected to be L.A.'s top pass catcher Sunday, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Derius Davis and Theo Wease on hand for targets at the position.