McConkey (knee/shoulder), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, will need to have a successful pregame workout in order to suit up, but the Chargers are optimistic he'll be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McConkey was a game-time call last Sunday against Kansas City and didn't end up playing, and he again appears to be coming down to the wire to play this Sunday. Like last week, the rookie wideout logged a trio of limited practices and entered the weekend with a designation of questionable. However, there seems to be optimism about McConkey being able to return to action against the Buccaneers, and fantasy managers will have a bit more leeway to wait things out since the Chargers' Week 15 contest begins at 4:25 ET as opposed to last Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff. If McConkey ends up being ruled out, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer figure to lead Los Angeles' receiver corps.