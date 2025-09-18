Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (biceps) practiced fully Thursday.
After not practicing Wednesday due to a listed biceps issue, McConkey worked fully a day later, while sporting a brace on his left arm/shoulder, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The wideout's upgrade to full on-field participation Thursday paves the way for him to maintain his key role Sunday against the Broncos in a Chargers WR corps that also features Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen. Through two regular-season games to date, McConkey has recorded an 11/122/0 receiving line on 14 targets.
