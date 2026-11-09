McConkey was active but didn't play any snaps in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans after experiencing back spasms during pregame workouts, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Because McConkey sustained the injury after the Chargers had already announced their inactive list, the wideout ended up being active but unavailable for the second time in three games. Back in Week 5, McConkey had been managing a foot injury but still proceeded to suit up for a matchup with Denver, though he didn't see any action and was active only because the Chargers had seven other players dealing with more significant health concerns. McConkey also made early exits in Weeks 1 due to a rib injury, Week 4 due to the foot issue and in Week 6 due to a concussion. The mounting injuries have made it increasingly difficult for fantasy managers to depend on McConkey, whose lack of availability has been one of many reasons that the 0-7 Chargers have taken a massive step back on offense in 2026.