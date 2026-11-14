McConkey (back) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Although he was active for the Chargers' Week 9 loss to the Texans, McConkey didn't end up playing a single snap due to back spasms. His practice reps were restricted during Week 10 prep, and the questionable tag means McConkey's official status may not be known until the Chargers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If McConkey is ruled out or available only on an emergency basis, then Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith would operate as the Chargers' top wideouts against Baltimore.