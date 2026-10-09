McConkey (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, while teammate Quentin Johnston (chest) has been ruled out.

McConkey didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and wasn't spotted by media at the start of Friday's session. The Chargers nonetheless are holding out hope he can play, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Tre' Harris figures to play a lot of WR snaps for the Chargers even if McConkey is active, as the team's depth was depleted before the starters got injured.