McConkey (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.

McConkey opened Week 18 prep Wednesday with a DNP due to a toe injury, but he followed it up with a limited session Thursday and full practice Friday, thereby clearing him to suit up this weekend. He'll be taking on a Raiders defense that he took for 5-39-1 on seven targets in his pro debut all the way back in Week 1, but it should be noted that he's recorded at least six catches and 80 yards in five of his last six contests.