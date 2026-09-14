Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled McConkey (rib) as day-to-day Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Harbaugh added that the Chargers will see how McConkey progresses throughout the week before determining his availability for Sunday's game agains the Raiders.

McConkey delivered a 5-82-1 receiving line on seven targets before exiting late in the third quarter of Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Cardinals due to what the Chargers initially referred to as a chest injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network clarified earlier Monday that McConkey is instead recovering from a rib injury, and the wideout was set to undergo further testing. While Harbaugh didn't elaborate on what medical testing revealed, McConkey appears to have avoided anything significant. That said, his status for Week 2 appears to be in flux at the moment, and his activity in practices Wednesday through Friday will likely be the determining factor in whether or not he suits up Sunday.