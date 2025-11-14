McConkey (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

McConkey and Quentin Johnston (shin) have both opened the week with back-to-back limited practices. McConkey's ability to participate under a limited snap count indicates that the issue isn't a long-term concern, but a full practice Friday would likely clear him from an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If McConkey is unable to play or operates on a snap count in Week 11, then Derius Davis and rookies Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith would all be poised for an increase in snaps on offense.