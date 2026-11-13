McConkey (back) didn't practice Friday.

McConkey -- who dealt with back spasms last Sunday and as a result didn't log any snaps in the 0-8 Chargers' loss to the Texans, has now missed back-to-back practices, so what he's able to do Saturday will be pivotal with regard to his status for Monday night's game against the Ravens. If McConkey is unavailable for the contest, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith would be in line to head Los Angeles' WR corps, as they did versus Houston.