McConkey did not play in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Broncos.

With the Chargers looking ahead to the AFC playoffs, head coach Jim Harbaugh chose to rest McConkey and many other offensive players against the Broncos. The 24-year-old wideout finished the regular season with 66 receptions for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets, all down from his rookie campaign. Despite seeing a dip in his production in his second season, McConkey led the team in receiving yards. The Georgia product will look to have a key role in the Chargers' offensive plans Sunday when the Chargers visit New England in the first round of the wild-card playoffs.