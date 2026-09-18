McConkey (rib) is back at practice Friday for the Chargers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday after missing the fourth quarter of a Week 1 loss to Arizona. His level of participation Friday should provide more clarity on his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Raiders. If McConkey doesn't play, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris will be in line for more routes and targets against a Raiders secondary that won't have starting cornerback Darien Porter (foot).